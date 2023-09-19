Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift is stepping out Hollywood style.

On Monday night, the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted out in New York for dinner with Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

Swift looked fashionable as usual, in a black mini-dress, brown coat and black, knee-high leather boots.

Taylor Swift, Greta Gerwig and Zoë Kravitz – Photo: BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kravitz, meanwhile, was wearing a light trench coat, flared pants and brown shoes, and Dern wore a casual style with a denim jacker over black pants and a red turtleneck.

Taylor Swift and Laura Dern – Photo: BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

While it’s not known what they foursome talked about in their meeting, it’s possible Swift was getting some inspiration from her Hollywood friends.

Last year, Searchlight Pictures announced they will be producing Swift’s feature directorial debut, following her “All Too Well: The Short Film” and other music videos she’s directed.

Details about the pop star’s first movie as director are being kept under wraps.

Swift is no stranger to Hollywood, of course, having appeared in films as far back as 2010’s “Valentine’s Day”, along with “The Lorax”, “The Giver”, “Cats” and “Amsterdam”.

Gerwig also had a big summer with the blockbuster success of her movie “Barbie”.

Dern, who appeared in Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video last year, also starred in Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of “Little Women” in 2019.