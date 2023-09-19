Chris Evans rarely comments on his personal life, but he did speak a bit about his then-girlfriend Alba Baptista in a recent interview with GQ.

The “Gray Man” actor spoke about his other half when discussing not being on a movie set as of yet in 2023: “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely.”

Evans also told the mag how he’d worked nonstop on three different movies last year, which was a scheduling accident that he would have preferred not to have done.

The star — who married Baptista on September 9, 2023 — said, “My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating…”

Evans continued, “I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Evans spoke about previously mentioning writers trying to put him in one particular box or other.

He said of whether he felt that way about the reporter, “No, not at all. Not at all. Actually, that’s so funny. My girlfriend’s really big into people’s energies and first impressions.

“I’m not so much, because I feel that I don’t always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment. But you had a very, very nice energy when you first came in.”

Read the full feature “Chris Evans Is Having Second Thoughts” by Zach Baron in GQ‘s October issue — on newsstands September 26 — and on GQ.com.