Chris Evans isn’t planning on returning to the MCU just yet.

The actor — who played Captain America in 11 Marvel movies over nine years — told GQ of whether he’d ever go back to Marvel: “Yeah, maybe.”

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience.”

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened.

“And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing… So, no time soon.”

Credit: Stevie Dance/GQ

READ MORE: Chris Evans Makes Rare Comments About Wife Alba Baptista In Interview

“Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less.”

Evans — who married Alba Baptista on Sept. 9, 2023 — may be a huge Hollywood actor now, but he insisted of his future in the industry: “Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less.

“I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy.

“I don’t want to—I’ve got to frame this the right way. I was going to say, I don’t want to waste too much time in this industry, but that doesn’t really feel…. That doesn’t sound correct.

“I don’t want to occupy too much space in an industry that I’ve already poured 20 years into,” he told the mag.

“Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of—like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Evans said of why he initially said “no” to playing Captain America: “I was really apprehensive about taking the role initially,” admitting he turned it down a few times before saying “yes.”

Credit: Stevie Dance/GQ

READ MORE: Chris Evans Is ‘So Excited’ To Have A Family With Wife Alba Baptista One Day: Source

He went on, “I remember in my late 20s having a real shift in how I felt on set, how I felt promoting films: a little more anxiety, a little more uncertainty.

“You always end up questioning, ‘Is this what I should be doing?’”

Evans continued, “I just wasn’t sure if I was moving closer to myself or further away. And something inside me kept saying that I was getting further away— that something about this industry wasn’t healthy.”

Read the full feature “Chris Evans Is Having Second Thoughts” by Zach Baron in GQ‘s October issue — on newsstands September 26 — and on GQ.com.