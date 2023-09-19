The biggest divorce drama in Hollywood has reached an end.

In a surprise, TMZ reported Tuesday that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reached a settlement after months of legal battle over their divorce.

After the judge in the case sided with Costner on paying $63,000 per month in child support, instead of Baumgartner’s requested $248,000, it appears she saw the writing on the wall.

Over the weekend, Baumgartner agreed to terms laid out in a three-page settlement letter. Details of the settlement are not known, but it appears her request to have Costner pay $850,000 in legal fees was not part of it.

Sources also told TMZ that Baumgartner did get more than what had been outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner back in May, after being married for 18 years. They have three children together.