X, formerly known as Twitter, users might have to start paying to use the social media site.

CEO Elon Musk mentioned X might go behind a paywall during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the BBC, the billionaire said having users pay might be the only way to tackle bots.

Musk said, “We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system.”

The Tesla CEO said bosses are looking at cheaper ways for X users to use the site.

He said, “We’re actually going to come up with a lower tier pricing. So we just want it to be just a small amount of money.

“This is a longer discussion, but in my view, this is actually the only defence against vast armies of bots,” he went on.

The site is currently still free to use.

The supposed move would come after Musk made it so social media users could pay for an enhanced X service, called X Premium.

The price differs depending on the country, but it currently costs $15 monthly for the service in Canada.