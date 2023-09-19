Go back to the beginning with David Beckham.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new four-part documentary series about the iconic soccer superstar, from his childhood, all the way through to the present.

Photo: Netflix

According to the official description, the docuseries “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.”

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time.”

Photo: Netflix

The trailer features wife Victoria Beckham talking about dating the soccer star early on, with her manager telling her to keep the relationship under wraps.

“So we would meet in car parks,” she says, “and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

Photo: Netflix

It also features David getting candid about the ups and downs of his career, and the difficulty of dealing with so much press attention.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens.

“BECKHAM” premieres Oct. 4.