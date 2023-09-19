Katharine McPhee has responded after a clip showing her bouncing on Russell Brand’s lap resurfaced online amid the sexual assault allegations against him.

The incident occurred on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” back in 2013.

Viewers commented on McPhee looking uncomfortable, but she’s since replied to a clip shared on Instagram, writing: “I know nothing what you are trying to claim here but this specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless,” according to the Metro.

She added, “Please don’t try and use me for whatever purpose you are trying to serve.”

Russell Brand and Katharine McPhee with host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on February 4, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The clip saw Brand refuse to move out of his chair as McPhee came to talk to Fallon.

She ended up on Brand’s knee as he said: “Katharine is welcome to sit here.”

As Brand eventually moved to the chair next to the musician, he said: “You’re beautiful… I’ll just be here with my sexual charisma,” before later suggesting things he’d like to “exchange” with her when Fallon spoke about her exchanging numbers with the family of football coach Jim Harbaugh, who are fans of hers.

The response came as YouTube blocked Brand from making money off the streaming site after multiple women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.

Brand denies the allegations made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012, AP reported.

The four allegations date from between 2006 and 2013. London’s Metropolitan Police force said that since those claims were made public, it has received a report of a separate sexual assault dating from 2003.