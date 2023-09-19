Indian film star Anil Kapoor, better known in the West for his role in Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”, made a splash at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival with “Thank You For Coming” – which he co-produces and stars in.

“I’ve been coming to Toronto… [it] is a very lucky & fantastic city.”

Kapoor, who has filmed movies such as “Taal” and “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain” among others in the 6ix, tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel that Toronto is a lucky city for him and adds that attending the TIFF was always on his bucket list.

“I’ve been coming to Toronto… [it] is a very lucky & fantastic city. And now I’m here for ‘Thank You For Coming.’ TIFF was on my bucket list. I’ve been everywhere for all the festivals and the big entertainment events — the Golden Globes, the Oscars, Cannes and the BFI but never TIFF,” says Kapoor.

Kapoor also revolutionized Indian television by becoming one of the first cine stars to appear in a leading role in a television series – the Indian adaptation of Kiefer Sutherland’s “24”.

“If he starts again, I’ll start. All depends on him.”

Sangita asked Kapoor about his connection with Canada’s Kiefer Sutherland and if there’s a chance for him to return to “24.”

“Oh, I don’t think so,” Kapoor says. He adds as an afterthought, “If he starts again, I’ll start. All depends on him.”

Kapoor walked the TIFF red carpet with the team of “Thank You For Coming” leading ladies Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila, along with director Karan Boolani (who is also his son-in-law). Kapoor co-produces the film with his daughter Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Speaking of directing his father-in-law in the movie, Boolani told ET Canada, “I always say that he’s had such an illustrious career. He’s worked with all kinds of directors. And every time we’re on the set, he always pushes us to be better. And for this one, we had a real ball.”

“It was a gun put on my head by all of them that I should play the role of the professor.”

But Kapoor still had a trick up his sleeve. When asked how Boolani was as a director, he replies: “I think we had tested him, we tested without him knowing about it. Because I don’t risk my career no matter who. No matter if it’s my son-in-law or son or my daughter. I worked really hard to be here.”

‘Thank You For Coming’. — Image courtesy: TIFF

Kapoor then explains that he was working with Boolani after collaborating on a few advertisements and “24”. “He directed 12 episodes and he was given the most difficult ones. And in doing 12 episodes is almost like doing two films. And this was a breeze. Absolutely. It was a gun put on my head by all of them that I should play the role of the professor. But it was all fun.”

“Thank You For Coming” releases in India on Oct. 6.