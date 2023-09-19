Besides delivering undeniably catchy bangers, Taylor Swift knows how to serve fashion.
As the summer sun dims and we transition to cozy clothing, the Grammy darling was spotted in NYC on Monday night wearing a timeless style staple to rock in any weather period: knee-high boots.
Ever the wardrobe essential, knee-high boots have transcended clothing closets for decades. They give the illusion of longer legs with their extended silhouette while adding elegance to any outfit.
Whether you pair your boots with skinny jeans or a pencil skirt, we’ve covered you for some of the cutest knee-high finds on to make your fall fashion hunting an inch easier.
Pointed Zipper Stiletto Boots
Break hearts and necks with these pointed-toe stiletto boots embody Swift’s “Vigilante Sh*t” attitude.
Price: $86-$91, depending on the size.
Knee High Boots With Buckle (13% off)
With an adorable silver buckle, these knee-high boots will dazzle across the pumpkin patch as you take your fall photos.
Price: $58
Knee High Gogo Boots
For a more fun and airy look, this Gogo Boot style is perfect for hitting up some nightlife after a day of sipping pumpkin spice lattés.
Price: $68
GLOBALWIN Womens Boots
With their strapped-up design, you’ll look like you just strutted right out of Swift’s Reputation era, ready to slay some snakes.
Price: $83
Knee-High Cowboy Boots
Cowboy boots are making a major comeback this year, and what better way to channel your inner “Speak Now” with a modern edge than by getting these chic embroidered boots?
Price: $59-$109, depending on the size.
Knee-High Embroidered Cowboy Boots
Another addition to the cowgirl look is that these elegant leather boots have a non-slip rubber sole, which will come in handy in the coming seasons.
Price: $72-$88, depending on the size.
Knee High Chunky Heel Boots
These chunky heel boots offer an elastic band design that molds to your calf shape.
Price: $68-$77, depending on the size.
Thigh High Pointed-Toe Heels
Similar to the thin and fitted look of the knee-high boots that Swift donned while glamorously grabbing a bite with her A-list girlfriends (except thigh-high), these pointed-toe boots add an element of allure to any outfit.
Price: $71
Thigh High Chunky Boot (22% off)
These boots will have you looking “Better Than Revenge” with their durable design and suede material.
Price: $77
Knee High Suede Boots with Zipper
Perfect for fall or winter, these suede boots will have your feet breathing a sigh of relief if you’re a girlie who can’t do the high-heel life.
Price: $87-$88, depending on the size.
Women’s Chunky Thigh-High Boots
When you walk into the room, you’ll shimmer the whole place with these thigh-high chunky boots.
Price: $65
