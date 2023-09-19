Meghan Markle is always there for people in need.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to the TrébeCafé, a drop-in centre for homeless women in Düsseldorf, while on her trip to the Invictus Games.

“🌟What a special moment! 🌟,” the nonprofit Diakonie Düsseldorf Karriere shared on Instagram, along with a photo of Markle posing with the women and children at TrébeCafé.

“For our mother-child group clients, the surprise was big when Meghan Markle was suddenly at the door. Although we announced a special guest, the young women were not expecting the Duchess 😊,” the caption continued, translated from German. “The visitors to the TrebeCafé openly told the Duchess about their earlier life on the street, how they got to know the TrebeCafé and how they got back on track with the support of the staff.

Markle also helped to chop vegetables to help with the centre’s lunch preparation.

“In a casual atmosphere, the young women now had the opportunity to ask the Duchess everything they always wanted to know about them,” the post said.

Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, in Germany last week for the 2023 Invictus Games, including attending sporting events and meeting athletes.