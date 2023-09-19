Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are texting pals.

The Rolling Stones frontman opened up about his friendship with the late Beatles musician, John Lennon, in a candid interview with “Q with Tom Power”.

Lennon was assassinated on Dec. 8, 1980.

Jagger shared, “John was a close friend of mine.

“And he was very acerbic and funny and witty and intelligent and everything.”

The rocker added of McCartney, “But I also knew Paul, who is a different kind of personality. I’ve always been friends with him.

“We don’t see each other that much, but we do text each other. We sort of keep in touch. I’ve always got on well with him. Ronnie [Wood] and Paul also see each other quite a lot. So we have a sort of communication.”

Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger at the 2011 Met Gala. — Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

McCartney is among an array of musicians to feature on the Rolling Stones’ upcoming album Hackey Diamonds.

He plays bass on the track “Bite My Head Off”.

Elton John, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder are also guests on the eagerly anticipated release; which marks the band’s first album of new material in 18 years.