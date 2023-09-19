Vanna White will be returning to “Wheel of Fortune” when Ryan Seacrest takes over hosting duties next year.

Variety reports that White has signed a new deal with the venerable game show that will see her turning letters through to the 2025-2026 TV season.

White has reportedly been in negotiations with the show, which will return for the 2024-’25 season with new host Seacrest, following longtime host Pat Sajak’s announcement earlier this year that he’s retiring after the current season.

An earlier report from Puck claimed that White had hired “aggressive new lawyer” Bryan Freeman to negotiate her new deal with the show; according to that report, White had been earning $3 million per year — a fifth of Sajak’s $15 million annual salary.

One sticking point had been that her salary had not increased in 18 years, so presumably White and Sony Pictures Television Studios — which produces “Wheel” — were able to come to terms.

According to Variety, the show’s 41st season will serve as season-long farewell to Sajak, who began hosting “Wheel of Fortune” way back in 1981.