Security video shows the reality star allegedly speeding and crashing into a home before taking off.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador found herself involved in a shocking incident over the weekend when she crashed her vehicle into a residential building in Newport Beach, California, just moments before being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Security camera footage, obtained by TMZ, captured the dramatic sequence of events that unfolded late Saturday night. In the video, the 59-year-old reality star can be seen speeding around a corner, seemingly misjudging the turn and losing control of her vehicle. The car subsequently collided with a residential building, causing minor property damage.

Beador managed to reverse her car off the sidewalk and slowly drive away from the scene. She narrowly missed crashing into the front door of the building but left a trail of destruction in her wake, including damage to a garden and a knocked-over planter.

A TikTok user alleged that the crash occurred at her boyfriend’s home.

“#ShannonBeador hit my boyfriends house & drove off!” user lilgaberz wrote alongside photos of some of the alleged damage to her beau’s house. “This was around 11:56pm saturday night, i called 911. Neighbors security cams got the whole thing and they gave it to police. Thank goodness no one was hurt, this was extremely reckless to drive in her condition.”

An eyewitness tells ET that when Beador crashed into a residential building in Newport Beach, it “sounded so loud that I thought at first the car was smashed into a wall and that the driver was hurt.”

“We heard the crash on the house, and I called 911 at 11:56 p.m. Saturday night. My boyfriend looked out the window and saw the driver backing up out of the crash and driving away. We ran outside and a pedestrian got a photo of the license plate, and we gave that to the 911 operator. Police came and got the info, and security camera footage from neighbors across the street,” the eyewitness explains.

The building is “a duplex right next to the second unit’s door, which is right below the window of the room my boyfriend and I were in. The house shook from the crash,” the eyewitness says. “We’re in an area where people walk all the time, so it could have been worse.”

After news of Beador’s arrest broke, her lawyer, Michael Fell, told ET, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Meanwhile, a source told ET, “Shannon got home from a night out and realized she left her phone at the place she was at. She wasn’t able to call an Uber without her phone and decided to drive back to the place, resulting in the accident.”

“Shannon is devastated and knows she made a big mistake,” the source added. “She has always been against drinking and driving and never does. She’s telling friends this lapse in judgment won’t happen again.”

In a candid and emotional moment, Beador’s RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge, opened up about her shock and concern regarding her fellow cast member’s arrest.

During a recent episode of Two Ts in a Pod with co-host Teddi Mellencamp and special guest Cynthia Bailey, Judge expressed her disbelief at the news.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Judge confessed on the podcast, revealing that she initially had doubts about the reports. “At first, I didn’t think it was true. I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing.”

Judge went on to describe her interactions with Beador leading up to the arrest, noting that the reality star had been “extremely quiet” during a conference call for their show, Tres Amigas, with fellow Housewife Vicki Gunvalson. “She said, ‘It’s been a rough couple of days,’ and that’s all she told me.”

Expressing her concern for Beador, Judge admitted that she had reached out to her fellow cast members via text messages but received no response, which added to her initial disbelief. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, “This is life-changing. I feel bad for her, and I’m just happy nobody got hurt.”