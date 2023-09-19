Simu Liu is serious about music.
After showing off his singing chops in “Barbie” and during the Junos, the Canadian actor surprised concertgoers with a performance at AJ Rafael’s sold-out show in Vancouver.
Liu and Rafael sang a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” to cheers from the audience.
@taboandrea
didnt have this in my 2023 bingo card but here we are @Simu Liu
The surprise appearance has evidently been in the works for some time. Back in April, Rafael announced on Twitter he was planning a tour, asking where he should play, and Liu jumped in to ask, “CAN I COME.”
CAN I COME
— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 20, 2023
And it wasn’t just the Kings of Leon cover either. Liu also performed two original songs, his debut single “Don’t” and another mystery song.
Fans shared clips of Liu’s performance on TikTok.
@justingumpal
What a surprise! Thank you @AJ RAFAEL and @Simu Liu #ken #shangchi
@soapyuhh
was not expecting simu liu to be there let alone sing 2 original songs like hellooooo #yvr #canada #vancouver #concerts #music #fyp #fypシ #ajrafael #takemebacktour @Simu Liu