Simu Liu is serious about music.

After showing off his singing chops in “Barbie” and during the Junos, the Canadian actor surprised concertgoers with a performance at AJ Rafael’s sold-out show in Vancouver.

Liu and Rafael sang a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” to cheers from the audience.

@taboandrea didnt have this in my 2023 bingo card but here we are @Simu Liu ♬ original sound – Andrea Anne

The surprise appearance has evidently been in the works for some time. Back in April, Rafael announced on Twitter he was planning a tour, asking where he should play, and Liu jumped in to ask, “CAN I COME.”

CAN I COME — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 20, 2023

And it wasn’t just the Kings of Leon cover either. Liu also performed two original songs, his debut single “Don’t” and another mystery song.

Fans shared clips of Liu’s performance on TikTok.