Taylor Swift is potentially sending a subtle wink and nod to the public speculation regarding her rumoured relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Pennsylvania-born pop princess was photographed on the bustling streets of NYC – where she purchased an apartment in 2014 – making the sidewalks sparkle with Kelce’s birthstone on her necklace.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Just Stepped Out In This Boot Style Worthy Of A Spot On Your Fall Shoe Rack

Swift, who is currently taking a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour – which has reportedly already grossed $2.2 billion – has been “quietly hanging out” with Travis, a source told ET, though made clear that they’re “not dating.”

Things could be changing fast for the potential couple, as Swift, also donning a pleated skirt and off-shoulder top, wore a $1,150 Foundrae necklace with an opal, representing Kelce’s birth month of October. He’ll be blowing out birthday candles and turning 34 on October 5.

The buzzing rumours of their love life have spread across social media after Kelce revealed on his brother’s podcast, “New Heights”, that he attempted to get the superstar’s digits backstage at the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.

READ MORE: Joey Fatone Dishes On NSYNC Reunion And Taylor Swift’s Backstage VMAs Reaction: ‘What The Hell Are You Guys Doing?’

“So she doesn’t meet anybody and she doesn’t – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he jokingly admitted to Jason Kelce, an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Taylor and Travis are enjoying a newly single life after the footballer broke things off with his girlfriend of five years, Kaya Nicole, in 2022. Swift split from her beau of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year.