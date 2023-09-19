Who knew a Royal could get away with no paparazzi in one of the biggest cities in the world?

That’s what Prince William, 41, experienced while enjoying an early morning jog in NYC’s Central Park in Manhattan on Tuesday. The Prince of Wales started his trip to the States with a 7 a.m. jog through the Big Apple’s core.

During the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the Plaza Hotel, which rewards five winners for their contributions to environmentalism, William admitted he could catch a run without the paps on his radar.

“I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine,” he said, responding to a question asked by Earthshot’s winner last year. “It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning.”

William admitted that the last time he stepped foot in America’s concrete jungle was in 2014. At the time, Kate Middleton joined him on a royal tour through the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

The event concluded with William revealing the 15 finalists of this year’s Earthshot prize, with the five winners to be crowned in Singapore on Nov. 7.