Jada Pinkett Smith is marking her 52nd birthday with a whole new look.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the “Gotham” alum took to Instagram to share a photo of her new close-cropped hairstyle, boasting a rose-gold colour.

“This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise✨🎉,” she wrote in the caption.

Over the past few years, Pinkett Smith has been candid about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that targets hair follicles, resulting in hair loss and bald spots.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, writing about her hair “try’n a make a come back,” and noting that she “still had some trouble spots but — we’ll see.”