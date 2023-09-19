Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

James Marsden rang in his 50th birthday with an ab-solutely tasty birthday cake.

The Emmy nominee, 50, enjoyed his special day celebration with a slew of close-knit celeb pals, including Woody Harrelson, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul. Tequila company Casamigos hosted the star-studded party.

Taking to Instagram, the “Jury Duty” star revealed that a shirtless black-and-white portrait of his modelling days was engraved on the cake in icing.

READ MORE: James Marsden, Al Pacino Among Actors Starring In Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’

@james_marsden/Instagram — Photo: @james_marsden/Instagram

The venue for the glittering party was held at a Hollywood hotspot: Sheats-Goldstein residence, which has been featured in music vids for big-shot singers like Doja Cat and Nelly.

@james_marsden/Instagram — Photo: @james_marsden/Instagram

Social media snaps spotlighted the soirée, with a pic of Harrelson and Marsden embracing each other in a hug while flashing mega smiles for the cameras.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey, James Marsden Return For Action-Packed Final ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer

@james_marsden/Instagram — Photo: @james_marsden/Instagram

Another pic showcased Aaron Paul waving around a mug covered in photos of the Marsden, an appropriate ode to his birthday.