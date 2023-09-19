James Marsden rang in his 50th birthday with an ab-solutely tasty birthday cake.
The Emmy nominee, 50, enjoyed his special day celebration with a slew of close-knit celeb pals, including Woody Harrelson, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul. Tequila company Casamigos hosted the star-studded party.
Taking to Instagram, the “Jury Duty” star revealed that a shirtless black-and-white portrait of his modelling days was engraved on the cake in icing.
The venue for the glittering party was held at a Hollywood hotspot: Sheats-Goldstein residence, which has been featured in music vids for big-shot singers like Doja Cat and Nelly.
Social media snaps spotlighted the soirée, with a pic of Harrelson and Marsden embracing each other in a hug while flashing mega smiles for the cameras.
Another pic showcased Aaron Paul waving around a mug covered in photos of the Marsden, an appropriate ode to his birthday.