New mom Keke Palmer has something to say to those who take offense when she breastfeeds in public.

In the latest edition of her podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer”, Palmer is joined by Janelle Monáe for a wide-ranging conversation focusing on pleasure.

“I’ve been pumping in public and it’s like, it is what it is, motherf**kers.”

At one point in the conversation, Monáe praises Palmer for her free attitude and taking charge of her own narrative as a mom.

“People are getting free by watching you. You say, ‘You don’t tell me what to do with my body. You don’t tell me how to act as a mother. You don’t define that. I define that.’ And that is what I’m saying, too,” she shared.

“I define my sexuality on my own terms. I don’t have to talk about it until I’m ready,” Monáe added.

That led to Palmer discussing how breastfeeding and pumping breast milk can make people feel uncomfortable — and why she no longer cares.

“I think I carry a lot of shame sometimes when I’m in public spaces. I don’t want to make other people uncomfortable and I’ve had to really kind of come around to like not worrying about that,” she explained.

“Like, it’s a really bad feeling when you feel that you’re embarrassing somebody that you’re with or you’re being an embarrassment in public, you know, scenarios and all that kind of stuff. So I’ve had to kind of just push that to the side,” she continued.

“And then it’s been similar with the pumping, like, you know, And I know people are trying to be helpful, but I’ve been around, I’ve been pumping in public and it’s like, it is what it is, motherf**kers.”