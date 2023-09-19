Ireland Baldwin is revelling in motherhood, and a sweet photo she shared on social received a loving comment from her famous father.

On Sunday, the model shared a photo of herself, smiling sweetly as she breastfeeds her 4-month-olf daughter Holland, whom she shares with rapper musician and record producer RAC.

READ MORE: Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Share Sweet Messages After Ireland Baldwin Welcomes Her First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

In the caption, she wrote, “so many fall dumps to be dumped.”

Among the various comments to her post is one from her dad, Alec Baldwin, who wrote, “Love you.”

During a January appearance on the “Girlboss” podcast, Baldwin revealed her daughter’s name and the inspiration behind it.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Reveals ‘Classy’ Name She’s Chosen For Her Daughter

“We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said. “And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”