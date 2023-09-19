Less than two weeks after Danny Masterson received a sentence of 30 years to life after being convicted on charges that he raped two women, his wife is seeking to end their marriage.

TMZ and Page Six are reporting that Bijou Phillips, Masterson’s spouse since 2011, has filed to divorce Masterson.

According to court documents obtained by the outlets, Phillips filed divorce papers in a Los Angeles court on Monday, Sept. 18.

The news comes as something of a surprise after sources previously claimed that Phillips — daughter of late Mamas and the Papas founder John Phillips and Geneviève Waïte — was prepared to stand by Masterson.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” a source told People. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

The source added, “She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful.”

Phillips and Masterson — who are both Scientologists — met in 2004 at a poker tournament. They became engaged in 2011, and got married later that same year.

They’ve also starred in two movies together, “Made for Each Other” and “The Bridge to Nowhere”, both released in 2009.