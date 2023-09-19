Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Despite owning the dancefloors with her music, Dua Lipa still finds time to dive into a good book.

The Albanian disco-pop sensation, 28, momentarily put the bedazzled microphone down to launch her book club through her editorial platform, Service95.

The “Dance The Night” dazzler spotlights a new book to delve into each month, with the materials chosen to “represent diverse global voices, telling powerful stories spanning fiction, memoir and manifesto,” according to the website’s description.

Amazon Canada offers all of her chosen faves, so you can indulge in fresh reads that will have you “Levitating”.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Just Stepped Out In This Boot Style Worthy Of A Spot On Your Fall Shoe Rack

One Hundred Years of Solitude — Photo: Amazon Canada

This 1967 novel by Colombian author and Novel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez is Lipa’s selection for October. The starlet says the book, which follows one family through 7 generations, “puts her under a spell.”

Price: $9-$33, depending on if you purchase Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback or Audio edition.

Just Kids — Photo: Amazon Canada

Surely something the “Don’t Start Now” diva can relate to, Just Kids follows iconic punk singer and poet Patti Smith’s young life as an artist in 1970s and 1960s New York City.

Price: $11-$32, depending on if you purchase Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback or Audio edition.

‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ — Photo: Amazon Canada

Lipa described this 2006 novel as one of “love, jealousy, infidelity, and forgiveness.” The story occurs during the Nigerian Civil War and chronicles multiple characters as they grow their loving relationships during political upheaval.

Price: $9-$64, depending on if you buy a Kindle or Hardcover edition.

READ MORE: The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes For 2023 — From Taylor Swift To Barbie

Pachinko — Photo: Amazon Canada

Author Min Jin Lee wrote this book against the backdrop of both South Korea and Japan, depicting four generations of a Korean family as they navigate their experiences with identity, womanhood and colonialism.

Price: $15-$34, depending on if you buy the Kindle, Paperback or Hardcover edition.

‘Shuggie Bain’ — Photo: Amazon Canada

Lipa, who loves to sing a stellar heartbreak pop anthem, also admits she has a penchant for “heart-breaking books.” This Douglas Stuart novel follows the story of young Hugh (nicknamed Shuggie) and his alcoholic mother, Agnes, in the Thatcher-era of Scotland.

Price: $13-$30, depending on if you buy the Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover or Audio edition.