Tamra Judge is speaking out about fellow “Real Housewives” alum Shannon Beador’s recent DUI arrest.

In the latest edition of the podcast she co-hosts with Teddi Mellencamp, “Two Ts in a Pod”, Judge revealed that she had just spoken to Beador after the incident but before news of her arrest broked — and that Beador didn’t say anything about what had taken place.

“I talked to her after it, there was no word of it.”

“I am literally shaking,” said Judge.

“We were on a conference call for Tres Amigas, I talked to her after it, there was no word of it,” she continued.

“I’m shook. I’m literally shaking right now… I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Judge added. “At first I didn’t think it was true.”

“You talked to her the day after it happened? And she didn’t mention it?” Mellencamp asked.

“No,” Judge confirmed.

“It’s actually truly heartbreaking,” Judge mused.