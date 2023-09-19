Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, shakes hands with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on September 19, 2023.

Prince William is in New York City attending the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where he was introduced by former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg.

As People reports, in his remarks Bloomberg jestfully referenced a recent Gallup poll indicating that the Prince of Wales as one of America’s most popular and trusted public figures.

“The prince has clearly won over Americans of all stripes. These days, as we know, that is no small feat,” said Bloomberg.

“In fact, the poll also showed the prince is viewed positively by 60 per cent of Democrats and 60 per cent of republicans,” he continued.

“America has not seen that kind of bipartisan consensus since 1776,” he added, before dropping his Revolutionary War punchline: “But this time we’re all drinking to the King’s health.”

William is in the Big Apple for a two-day trip, announcing the 15 finalists for this year’s awards at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the Plaza Hotel on Tuesday.

The five winners of this year’s Earthshot Prize — which honors innovative, large-scale projects to combat climate change — will be announced in Singapore next month, with each receiving $1.2 million to promote their sustainability projects.