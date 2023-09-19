Dwayne Johnson says he’s “open” to a return to the ring.

Last week, he surprised wrestling fans when The Rock made an unannounced appearance at a WWE “Smackdown” taping in Denver and he’s revealing that he’s weighing a potential return to pro wrestling nearly a decade since moving on to pursue a movie career.

“Let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible.”

In a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, reported People, Johnson revealed he’d been in discussions with WWE head honcho Vince McMahon about facing off against Roman Reigns — who, in real life, is his cousin — at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

While that plan ultimately fell through, Johnson said he’d like to make it happen at WrestleMania 40 next year.

“There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I’m saying that that’s a potential too, so I’m open,” Johnson said.

“But again, let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, I always want to deliver to the locker room, and the boys and the girls back there that are working their a**es off. What can we do that can put them in position to be a part of something that is a new change and era in this world of pro wrestling?” he continued.

Addressing host Pat McAfee’s question about whether he was concerned about a potential injury, Johnson insisted he’s not.

“Honestly brother, it’s not the injury that I’m concerned about because that’s just part of it,” he said.

“It’s just part of the game you sign up for. You get hurt, we all get hurt. That’s just the way it is. It’s not even the schedule, because I can control the schedule to a large degree,” he added.

“Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match, it always comes down to the reason why and what can we create that’s never been done before for the fans,” he declared.