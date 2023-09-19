If fans are wondering why Marvel’s resurrected “Daredevil” series has been given a different name, “Daredevil: Born Again”, the series’ original showrunner is here to explain the renaming is “an old Disney scam” meant to squash contractual deals with the series’ crew.

To recap: Marvel (owned by Disney) produced three seasons of “Daredevil”, which streamed on Netflix. When Disney launched its own competing streaming service, “Disney+”, all Marvel series were eventually removed from Netflix, and now reside on Disney+.

“I’m not going to see a penny from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ because they added the ‘Born Again’.”

In July 2022, Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed that part of the MCU’s Phase 5 would be a new “Daredevil” series, “Daredevil: Born Again”, featuring star Charlie Cox reviving the role of blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock.

Steven DeKnight was showrunner of the original series, but not involved in the new one, and he responded to a tweet from a crew member on the show who complained that the new series is “back to season one IATSE contract terms.”

READ MORE: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series Coming To Disney+ In Spring 2024

When a TV series is successful, crew contracts are renegotiated with better salaries and terms for each ensuing season, and DeKnight called out Disney for what he described as “an old Disney scam” in which “they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season.”

“Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!” he added.

He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023

He continued to address the issue in a series of subsequent tweets.

“From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ because they added the ‘Born Again’ and can claim it’s a completely different show,” he explained. “You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk.”

Oh it’s a sure thing. From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from Daredevil: Born Again because they added the “Born Again” and can claim it’s a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk. https://t.co/hEKxwgbocz — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023

According to DeKnight, this “scam” is nothing new for Disney.

“You have to understand Disney’s history of slightly changing a show’s title, retaining the main cast, but calling it a new show or a reboot to avoid bumping the crew’s pay,” he wrote.

You have to understand Disney’s history of slightly changing a show’s title, retaining the main cast, but calling it a new show or a reBoot to avoid bumping the crew’s pay. Hope that helps clarify what I was referring to. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 19, 2023

When some began accusing him of trashing the new show, he clarified that he wasn’t doing that at all, and was simply pointing out a situation he views as unfair.

“To be clear, I can’t wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their iconic roles,” DeKnight wrote. “But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don’t have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least.”