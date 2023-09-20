The Washboard Union has some new music to share, and ET Canada has it first!

The Canadian country music trio is unveiling its new single, “Gather Round,” along with an accompanying music video.

“‘Gather Round’ is all about those moments with friends that you talk about for the rest of your life.”

Written by The Washboard Union and Jeff Johnston, “Gather Round” celebrates togetherness and the pivotal role that music plays in people’s lives, placing the band’s signature vocal harmonies front and centre.

The music video was directed and produced by Roman Zugarazo and The Washboard Union, and was shot throughout Alberta.

“The ‘Gather Round’ video follows two Washboard fans on their road trip to see The Washboard Union live in concert, from winning tickets on the radio to arriving front and centre at the show and meeting the band in person,” says The Washboard Union’s Aaron Grain. “The video was shot live at the Washboard Union performance at the 2023 Ponoka Stampede in Ponoka Alberta.”

“There’s nothing like travelling to see your favourite band,” adds band member Chris Duncombe. “The idea for the ‘Gather Round’ video actually came right from Washboard fans we have met at the festivals we’ve been playing who tell us their stories of how far they have come to see us play and their adventures getting to our shows.”

“‘Gather Round’ is all about those moments with friends that you talk about for the rest of your life,” says The Washboard Union’s David Roberts. “The moments that really matter. We wanted the video to capture that same spirit which is why we shot it live at one of our shows with our fans who allow us to do what we love.”