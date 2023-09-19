Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

*NSYNC warmed fans’ hearts when they reunited at the MTV VMAs last week, with group members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake presenting an award to Taylor Swift — who revealed herself to e an *NSYNC superfan.

The group subsequently announced they were set to release their first new single in more than two decades, “Better Place”, which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated sequel “Trolls Band Together”.

“I just know what we’re in for, man.”

That’s not all they’re doing together. On Tuesday, the members of *NSYNC appeared together in some brief promos for “Hot Ones”, revealing they’ll be appearing in an upcoming episode of the off-kilter talk show in which guests respond to questions — usually through tears — while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

READ MORE: NSYNC Reveals First New Song In Over 20 Years For ‘Trolls Band Together’ Soundtrack Following VMA Reunion

“Hi, we’re *NSYNC,” the group members say in unison before breaking out into laughter.

“Except for Justin,” says Chasez. “He’s not used to this.”

“I just know what we’re in for, man,” says Timberlake, shaking his head ruefully.

& now a special announcement from this week’s guest on @hotones, @nsync. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TI9fj6d8Li — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 19, 2023

Another promo follows, with the members once again introducing themselves in unison.

“And we’re gonna be on ‘Hot Ones’ this week,” says Timberlake.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake Calls Upcoming NSYNC Reunion Track ‘A Love Letter To Fans’ In Clip Of The Band’s Studio Session; Announces Release Date For ‘Better Place’

“Check it out,” Bass interjects.

“Some of us were dumb enough to come back again,” Timberlake adds.