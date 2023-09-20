Is another potential NFL romance heating up for Kim Kardashian?

The reality star and SKIMS founder has recently sparked romance rumours online after spending time with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But where do they really stand when it comes to a potential relationship?

A source tells ET, “Kim and Odell have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently.”

Multiple sources close to Kardashian and Beckham Jr. tell ET that the celebs “have a lot of mutual friends in common.”

“She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person,” a source says. “Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kardashian is a mom to four kids — daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. shares a 1-year-old son, Zydn, with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood — with whom the NFL reportedly broke up earlier this year.

A source shares with ET that Kardashian and Beckham spent time together at Michael Rubin’s white party on July 4th in the Hamptons. Additionally, another source tells ET, “Kim and Odell spent time together while in Miami in August.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian was romantically linked to another NFL icon, Tom Brady. However, another source told ET in May that the A-listers are “in touch” but “just friends.”

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home,” the source said before maintaining that the pair are “just friends.”

Another source told ET back in April that Kardashian is ready to start looking for love again following her spit from Pete Davidson in August 2022, after nine months of dating.

“Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there,” the source said at the time. “She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place.”

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Kardashian Shares Daughter North West’s Impressive Sunset Painting

Kim Kardashian Shares ‘All That Glitters Is Gold’ Bikini Look and Smash Mouth Approves

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’: Kim Kardashian Is Giving Momager Vibes in New Trailer