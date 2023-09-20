Debby Friday officially has Canada’s best album of the year.

On Tuesday night, the Toronto-based electronic musician took home the 2023 Polaris Music Prize for her debut album Good Luck.

“I’m in shock,” Friday said as she came up on stage at Toronto’s Massey Hall to accept the prize. “This is something that I didn’t realize was even a possibility. I was born in Nigeria, in a small village, and now I’m here today. It just feels like a miracle.”

She added, “I’m just so happy right now.”

Friday released Good Luck earlier this year, in March, earning significant acclaim. The selection for the Polaris prize was decided by an 11-member jury, from a short list that also included albums by artists Alvvays, Feist, Daniel Caesar, The Sadies and more.

“I’ve always been a little bit strange, a little bit different from other people,” Friday said in her acceptance speech. “And it’s only in retrospect that I’ve been able to see that this has been a superpower all along. This is actually a gift and I just want to say that I think it’s very important to protect your strangeness, protect the things that make you different. These are gifts that you’ve been given in this lifetime.”

Debby Friday, right, celebrates backstage with band members after winning the 2023 Polaris Music Prize – Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Backstage, Friday was seen celebrating with her band members after winning the coveted award.

At the gala, Friday also performed her songs “What a Man” and “So Hard to Tell”, with string accompaniment.

The Polaris Music Prize, first awarded in 2006, is given annually to the best Canadian album of the year, based on artistic merit. The total prize money amounts to $70,000.