Taylor Swift has Italian food with Sophie Turner then goes for drinks at Temple Bar on Laffayette in New York City.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls night in New York City on Tuesday.

The pair linked arms as they were snapped heading to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street after dining at a restaurant.

Turner — whose ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage — donned a crop top and baggy trousers for the night out.

Swift, on the other hand, wore a red mini dress teamed with an oversized denim jacket.

Swift also briefly dated Joe Jonas in July 2008 when she was 18 and previously told Ellen DeGeneres he broke up with her with during a 25-second phone call.

Turner, on the other hand, shares two daughters with Jonas, with the pair tying the knot in 2019.

They shared a joint statement earlier this month, which read: “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.’

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’” the statement added.

