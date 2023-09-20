Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share “the huge indentation” on the side of her face after she had to have a melanoma spot removed last year.

Kardashian shared numerous snaps of her face, writing alongside one selfie: “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumour from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention.

“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”

Credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

The reality TV star explained how she’d been having the indentation filled after waiting over nine months.

She shared alongside another image, “This is my indentation before my Armenian tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe.”

Kardashian wrote with an array of before-and-after shots, “I look insane in these pics but I’m just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don’t even know how else to word this.”

“The Kardashians” star also shared a candid post about receiving messages from fans saying they’d got checked out because of her.

“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at,” she wrote within the message.

“Paying attention to our skin and any changes in our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important.”