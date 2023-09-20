Christina Milian is clearing the air on her fan-speculated feud with Jennifer Lopez.

Since the release of Lopez’s 2001 hit single “Play” — which Milian co-wrote and initially planned on singing herself — fans have been convinced that Milian, 41, has been holding a grudge against Lopez, 54, over the past two decades due to the lack of a feature credit on the track, especially after “Play” peaked at no. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2001. Some of Milian’s vocals can also be heard on J.Lo’s song recording.

In a recent interview, the “AM to PM” singer shut down the years-long rumour, sharing how she truly feels about Lopez taking the song.

“Hands down, she killed it. She’s so good. I love that song,” Milian told Page Six, noting that she never thought it was necessary for her to be credited as a feature on the track. “I’m on the credits for whatever nature, as a writer and for singing backgrounds. There is credit for that. I’m also just so happy that she did it because she’s an icon, she’s amazing.”

“It’s funny when people talk about this being kind of a thing about me singing on the song with Jennifer. I mean, I have background singers on some of my songs,” she continued, explaining: “It’s no different than Michael Jackson having background singers on songs or Britney Spears. This is what music is made of. You want a blend of voices. It makes songs better, to me.” READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade Is On The Way Milian then shared how “Play” — which she wrote at age 19 — came to be. “I went to bed late that night, woke up the next morning and had to go to the studio,” she recalled. “I had the track and I didn’t write anything [to it]. So I sat down in the bed, I had this track, I was really tired and I played the track… and I was like, ‘This just sounds too easy.’ It was just too easy to write at that moment. I wrote the song in, like, 15 minutes and it was a joke to me because I had just started to become a writer.”

At the time, the singer had also penned her signature song “AM to PM” and presumed that her label wouldn’t want “two party songs” on her self-titled debut album — released in October 2001. “Play” ultimately went to J.Lo after the head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola, heard the track and claimed it for the Latin pop culture icon.

“The guy comes in and he hears ‘Play’, loves it and is like, ‘I want this as her single,'” Milian recounted. “And the next thing I know, she’s in New York, she’s recording the song and I came in to help rewrite some of the stuff.”

“I couldn’t believe at 19 years old I wrote a song for J.Lo.”

In May, a remixed “sped up” version of Milian’s “AM to PM” was released.