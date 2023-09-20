Howard Stern’s friendship with Bill Maher is seemingly over.

On Tuesday’s “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM, the host called out the “Real Time” host over comments he made about his marriage.

It all started on a recent episode of Maher’s podcast “Club Random”, in which he questioned Stern openly expressing his love for his second wife of almost 15 years, Beth Stern.

“How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel? Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?” Maher said.

Stern’s first marriage was to Alison Berns, with whom he tied the knot in 1978. They divorced in 2001.

On his own show, Stern did not appreciate Maher’s comments at all, sharing his unfiltered response.

“What a sexist thing to say! Like, what a convoluted, nutty thing to say,” he said. “It’s assuming that he knows something about my first marriage. That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man.”

Stern continued, “He ought to shut his mouth! I mean, I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, ‘I love my wife.’ But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience — to say to guys: ‘Instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them?'”

While adding that Maher seemed “very worried about my relationship,” Stern revealed that he actually reached out to the HBO star directly.

“I wrote in an email, I said, ‘Why don’t you give me a phone call? Why don’t you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage since you’re, you know.’ But of course, he never wrote me back,” Stern said.

“I just wanted to see how brave he was,” he continued. “If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me and zero response. I don’t care, though. He can think what he wants.”

Finally, Stern added, “I think I’m no longer friends with him.”