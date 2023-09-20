Things didn’t go to plan when Matthew McConaughey was a surprise guest on a previous episode of the “Smartless” podcast.

Hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes recalled the time their cohost Jason Bateman had a “full meltdown” amid technical difficulties on the show. He ended up leaving the recording, TooFab reported.

“I slammed my laptop shut, took my ball, and went home like a b***h.”

Bateman insisted on a new episode of the podcast, during which they played audio of his tailspin, “Oh no. Please don’t have playback.”

“The Switch” actor had said in the clip, “I don’t see it here in the sound thing so let’s just cancel. Let’s reschedule this thing. I’m in a total f**king tailspin.”

McConaughey started laughing and because Bateman didn’t know the surprise celeb guest, he assumed it was Arnett or Hayes.

“Who the f**k is that? Great, that’s helpful,” Bateman ranted in the playback.

“Let me tell you what I’ve heard here over the last 30 minutes,” McConaughey said of the incident.

He joked, “We’ve gotta reboot here. His iPad got cloned, and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it, so I gotta reboot one more time.”

Bateman admitted, “It’s not one of my prouder moments.

“The worst part is me hearing somebody laughing, thinking it’s Will or Sean, and going, ‘Who did that? That’s not helpful,'” he went on. “And then I slammed my laptop shut, took my ball, and went home like a b***h.”

Bateman added, “I was so angry. I think maybe you had told me it was a big guest, so don’t f**k around kind of thing. I just knew I was blowing it.”

“Listen, Matthew, the fact that you’ve come back after that absolute wipeout, I can’t thank you enough,” he told McConaughey.