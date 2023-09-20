Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

What can’t they do at this point?

Millions of Swifties around the world came together on Tuesday to unlock the online vault containing the track titles to Taylor Swift’s upcoming re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

After Swift challenged her fans to solve endless word clues on Google, promising to announce the upcoming project’s vault tracks — songs that were left behind upon an album’s original release — they swiftly got to work and competed the task, solving 33 million puzzles (Swift is 33) collectively around the world in less than 24 hours. Each fan was able to solve up to 89 puzzles, hence 1989. Some of the hints to the puzzles included “deepest fear,” “halloween costume,” “caption,” “sun sign,” “karma music video,” and countless others that referred to Swift’s music. Upon completion, Swift — the mastermind behind the challenge — revealed the title tracks after fans unlocked the vault.

It's been a long time coming… but we finally found the #1989TaylorsVersionVault key 😭🩵🔑 https://t.co/L58CXTwLtY — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 20, 2023

Normal people: having a casual Wednesday Swifties: solving 33 million vault puzzles in less than a day and going INSANE over the newly revealed track titles #1989TaylorsVersion #1989TaylorsVersionVault pic.twitter.com/DxkBpoCSjh — aims 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) September 20, 2023

For fans who were able to solve all 89 puzzles, a voice note and accompanying video graphic appeared on screen, announcing only four of her five promised vault tracks:

“Is It Over Now?” “Now That We Don’t Talk” “Say Don’t Go” “Suburban Legends”

The *search* was worth the pain, because we got a long list of #1989TaylorsVersionVault Tracks!!!!! 😮‍💨🔓🩵 pic.twitter.com/Gjs2mBbtyO — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 20, 2023

The fifth vault track’s title remains a mystery — one more code for fans to crack.

On Wednesday, Taylor Nation teased the track in a video graphic that sees the title’s letters — “T-S-!-U-L” — being released from the blue vault, similar to the clip Swift initially shared the day before upon announcing the Google challenge.

“But what about the 5th #1989TaylorsVersionVault track?” the official account captioned the video.

Swifities quickly reacted as they began to debate what word the letters spell, narrowing it down to “slut!” or “lust!”

“I’m so sure it’s “SLUT!” It makes so much more sense with the apostrophes and the exclamation, also the narrative that ppl made up of her at the time,” one Reddit commenter argued.

“It’s almost certainly ‘LUST!’, but I’d give anything for a song called ‘SLUT!’ from her,” another wrote.

“If it didn’t have the quotes and exclamation point I’d say lust,” one user replied. “With those: one hundred percent ‘SLUT!’”

As for Google’s part in the vault challenge, on Tuesday, the tech company launched a campaign — upon teaming up with Swift — and explained the game in a blog post.

“Search for ‘Taylor Swift’ in the Blank Space (ahem, a Search bar). Click on the blue vault and solve one of the word puzzles. It may take a second, since there are 89 puzzles to get through (a la 1989 (Taylor’s Version)),” the Google release read. “Dying to see how this one ends? We promise that the wait isn’t gonna be forever, but the prize will definitely be worth the pain. Cause darling, we’re a Swiftie dressed like a search engine.”

In true Swiftie fashion, die-hard fans ultimately crashed the campaign, a.k.a. “broke Google,” as many weren’t able to see the vault after typing Swift’s name in the search engine.

Swifties today after breaking Google #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/uSHVBaczDq — Catie 💕 eras tour waitlisted (@tsmaroon22) September 19, 2023

On X, #WheresTheVault immediately began trending to which Google then provided an update in a tweet, revealing that the “vault is jammed.”

“Swifties, the vault is jammed!” the tweet read. “But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon.”

Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon 🩵 https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf — Google (@Google) September 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time Swift challenged her fans with puzzles before releasing the names of her “from the vault” songs, which have been featured on every re-record album she’s dropped thus far. In August 2021, the pop star shared a similar video containing a puzzle for her Red (Taylor’s Version) album, prior to the album’s November 2021 release.

Upon announcing in August that 1989 would be her next re-recorded album, Swift revealed that five songs would be set free from the vault. In a social media post at the time, the hitmaker declared the upcoming album “my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane.”

“I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she said. “But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops October 27.