Kim Kardashian faced her fears on the set of “American Horror Story: Delicate”.

The SKIMS mogul spoke about what she’s afraid of in a behind-the-scenes clip shared on social media.

Someone said behind the camera, “What’s your biggest fear?”

Kardashian replied, “These lashes were sitting on the counter, and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider,” referencing her long lashes that resembled spider legs.

She added, “I am so afraid of spiders.”

Footage then showed Kardashian with a giant spider wrapped around her torso, with her holding a baby surrounded by a huge cobweb in another shot.

She shared, “This show is so different and scary, every time you try something you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself and you just kind of release and have fun.”

A description for the upcoming show reads, “In ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family.

“As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

Give the “American Horror Story: Delicate” trailer a watch below.