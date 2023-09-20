Selena Gomez is reflecting on her candid documentary.

Appearing onstage for a conversation at Music & Health conference Tuesday, the “Only Murders in the Building ” revealed she was originally “very against” making “My Mind & Me”.

“There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life.”

Though she had her doubts about the project and exposing her personal life so publicly, the 31-year-old said that once it finally premiered in November 2022, it felt “like a huge weight was lifted.”

She added, “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

Photo: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Gomez also spoke during the discussion about having a whopping 429 million followers on Instagram.

“I’ve never really cared about that stuff,” she admitted. “I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers.”