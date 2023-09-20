The rumours are looking more and more true by the day.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared on the WIP Morning Show and was asked about rumours that his brother, NFL star Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Reacts To NFL Announcers Making Taylor Swift Jokes Amid Romance Rumours

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” he said in a now-viral clip, adding,”But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

Jason’s comment sent the internet into a frenzy, adding fuel to the rumours that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are an item.

However, additional audio from the interview shows Jason immediately clarifies that he doesn’t have the inside scoop on the rumoured romance: “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” he says.

“I believe it is 100% true” – @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀 Did we just break pop culture news?? pic.twitter.com/3cimw6Nzrx — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 20, 2023

Jason had previously avoided answering questions about his brother’s love life, saying last week, “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”

The rumours first kicked off last week, when The Messenger reported that the two had been spotted together.

Neither Swift nor Travis have addressed the rumours so far.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Dodges Questions About Taylor Swift After Admitting He Tried To Give Her His Number

Back in July, Travis revealed on his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with Jason, that he had attended Swift’s Eras Tour and tried to give her his number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said.

“You made her a bracelet?” his brother asked.

“Yeah. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis revealed.