Joe Manganiello reportedly has a new lady in his life two months after filing for divorce from Sofía Vergara.

Manganiello, 46, and O’Connor, 33, were seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California together last week and it’s now been revealed that the pair have been hanging out quite a bit.

A source told People that the pair first met at a small, “unofficial” “Winning Time” after party.

The insider said “the first time they met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!”

READ MORE: Sofía Vergara Walks Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage After Howie Mandel Jokes About Her Single Status Again

Manganiello and O’Connor are “casually seeing each other at this point,” the source added, saying that O’Connor “is a lovely girl” and Manganiello “seemed like a great guy.”

READ MORE: Sofía Vergara Details Her Epic Summer Of Concerts After Joe Manganiello Split

It was revealed in July that Manganiello and Vergara had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Manganiello then filed for divorce on July 19.

The pair announced their decision to split in a statement to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the joint statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”