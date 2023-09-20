Ryan Seacrest is thrilled that Vanna White will be returning to join him as he begins his run as “Wheel of Fortune” host.

Seacrest is making an appearance on NBC News’ “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” this weekend and spoke about White signing a contract to stay on the popular syndicated game show through to the 2025-2026 TV season.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest gushed. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna.’ I can’t wait.”

The “American Idol” host continued of White, “It’s super important to have Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

“She’s beloved by this country and the viewers and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘OK, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her.”

Seacrest also joked it’ll help that he can turn to her for advice and ask, “How does this work?”

It was revealed in June that Seacrest would be replacing Pat Sajak after he steps down from his role after the upcoming 41st season, which premieres this fall.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement to front the much-loved show.

Sajak has served as host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery, and has been the stalwart leader of the popular game show ever since.

Regarding White, an earlier report from Puck claimed that she had hired “aggressive lawyer” Bryan Freeman to negotiate her new deal with the show.

White had reportedly been earning $3 million per year — a fifth of Sajak’s $15 million annual salary.

Seacrest’s full interview will air on NBC News’ “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” Sunday, September 24.