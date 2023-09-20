Amber Heard as Grace Burnham in the thriller, "In The Fire".

The trailer for Amber Heard’s first film release, since her and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s widely-televised defamation trial, has been released.

On Wednesday, Saban Films dropped the first look at Heard in a leading role in the upcoming mystery-thriller, “In The Fire”.

Amber Heard as Grace Burnham in the thriller, “In The Fire”. — Photo: Courtesy of Saban Films

In the R-rated flick, the actress, 37, stars as “a doctor from New York [who] travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities,” as per the synopsis. “She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village’s woes.”

In a press release, Heard described the film as “a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century.”

“I feel honoured to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision,” she said of the director’s project. “I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play.”

“In The Fire” ​will premiere in theatres, on demand, and on digital on October 13.

Watch the trailer below.

Back in June, Heard attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy for the film’s premiere. In an interview at the time, Allyn and Heard’s co-star Luca Calvani supported the actress, applauding Heard for not letting the June 2022 Depp trial change her, noting that “she’s still the shining light.”

Upon Heard’s return to acting, she’s also gearing up for the November release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, in which she reprises her role as the fictional superheroine and warrior, Mera. Last week, the official trailer for the highly-anticipated DC sequel dropped, seeing Heard appear in a brief moment near the end of the video.