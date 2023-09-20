Click to share this via email

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are selling their home.

The couple have put their Mediterranean-style villa in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on the market for a whopping $32 million.

The home, adorned with red roof riles, features six bedrooms, a pool, basketball court and more amenities.

Pratt and his wife listed the house villa last month, DailyMail.com reported, after doing extensive renovations to the property just two years ago.

They moved in to the luxurious home soon after renovations were complete in 2021. Pratt originally purchased the plot in 2018 for $15.6 million.

He and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019. They share two children together. Pratt also shares one child with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Along with the pool and basketball court, the home also features a sauna, a movie theatre and more.