An all-new trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” sees District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) meet her “rebel” mentor, a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), for the first time.
In the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel — set 64 years before the events of the franchise films that starred Jennifer Lawrence — Baird and Snow form an unlikely bond as they work on her survival strategy together in the 10th annual Hunger Games.
In the clip, an 18-year-old Snow is seen wiping Baird’s tears in an intimate moment while telling her, “I am gonna get you out of here” before he’s threatened to use his “famous Snow charm” to control Zegler as he’s reminded what the Hunger Games are for.
Elsewhere in the new trailer, Zegler’s rendition of “The Hanging Tree” song — which Lawrence sang in 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”, later landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — is heard for the first time. The track is one of several songs Zegler sings in the upcoming film.
Adapted from author Suzanne Collins’s 2020 novel of the same name, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” cast also includes Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman and Josh Andrés Rivera.
The full trailer can be viewed in the clip above. Meanwhile, new pics from the upcoming action-adventure can be seen below.