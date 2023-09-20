Click to share this via email

An all-new trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” sees District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) meet her “rebel” mentor, a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), for the first time.

In the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel — set 64 years before the events of the franchise films that starred Jennifer Lawrence — Baird and Snow form an unlikely bond as they work on her survival strategy together in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

In the clip, an 18-year-old Snow is seen wiping Baird’s tears in an intimate moment while telling her, “I am gonna get you out of here” before he’s threatened to use his “famous Snow charm” to control Zegler as he’s reminded what the Hunger Games are for.

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Elsewhere in the new trailer, Zegler’s rendition of “The Hanging Tree” song — which Lawrence sang in 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”, later landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — is heard for the first time. The track is one of several songs Zegler sings in the upcoming film.

Adapted from author Suzanne Collins’s 2020 novel of the same name, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” cast also includes Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman and Josh Andrés Rivera.

The full trailer can be viewed in the clip above. Meanwhile, new pics from the upcoming action-adventure can be seen below.

Honor Gillies as Barb Azure, Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. — Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate also unveiled a new poster for the film:

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” — Photo: Lionsgate

Additionally, character posters were unveiled earlier this month.

Tom Blyth as young President Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”. — Photo: Lionsgate

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” hits theatres November 17.