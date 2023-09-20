Emma Roberts is facing the brunt of toxic workplace and transphobia accusations from “American Horror Story” co-star Angelica Ross.

Roberts, 32, and Ross, 42, worked together on 2019’s “AHS: 1984”, which saw the niece of Julia Roberts play a camp counsellor at a summer camp which experienced a massacre 14 years prior.

Spilling her personal experiences on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Sept. 19), Ross, a transgender actress, retold an experience of playful banter with Roberts that quickly turned into an alleged transphobic remark.

READ MORE: ‘AHS: Delicate’: Kim Kardashian Joins The ‘American Horror Story’ Universe In New Trailer

Ross alleges that Roberts jabbed her by saying: “Don’t you mean lady?” when director John J. Gray told the “ladies” to stop playfully arguing with each other.

Despite not fully name-dropping her, the tech entrepreneur clarified: “The person I am talking about is definitely Miss E.R.”

READ MORE: ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’: Creepy Key Art, Premiere Date Unveiled For Kim Kardashian-Starring Season

“I’m looking at her dead a** in the camera, like, ‘What the f*** did you just say?’ And I’m standing there looking her dead a** in the damn thing, and I’m like, trying to process [what] the f*** she just said,” continued Ross while retelling the alleged encounter.

Ross explained that shooting scenes with Roberts going forward was challenging. She also alleges show creator Ryan Murphy pitched an “AHS” season starring four Black women but eventually ghosted the Wisconsan star.

“American Horror Story: Delicate”, which surprisingly features Kim Kardashian along with Roberts, will debut tonight (Sept. 20) on FX.