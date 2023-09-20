Cindy Crawford is reflecting on that 1986 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Crawford appeared on Apple TV+’s “The Super Models” alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

During the docuseries, Crawford called out Winfrey for commenting on her body during the talk show interview nearly 40 years ago, in which she appeared alongside Elite Model Management founder John Casablancas.

During the 1986 chat, Winfrey asked the then-20-year-old to “stand up [for] just a moment,” telling her studio audience, “This is what I call a body.”

The docuseries featured a clip of the interview, showing Crawford doing what she was told and standing up to show off her figure, Page Six reported.

Crawford, now 57, said, “I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like … ‘Show us why you’re worthy of being here.’”

She admitted that “in the moment, [she] didn’t recognize” what she was doing.

“Watching it back I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was so not OK really,’” Crawford insisted. “Especially from Oprah!”

According to the Daily Mail, Winfrey quietly made the Crawford interview clip private, removing it from her YouTube page amid the model’s comments.

The paper stated it had been available to watch for the past three years.

Elsewhere in “The Super Models”, Crawford spoke about her dad, John Crawford, comparing modelling to prostitution.

“My dad really didn’t understand that modelling was a real career,” she recalled, according to Page Six. “He thought modeling was, like, another name for prostitution.”