One of the most unexpected Hollywood pairings of the year appears to be getting serious.

Rocking a graphic red sweatshirt and a black ‘NY’ cap, TMZ star-spotted Timotheé Chalamet, 27, outside French luxury goods brand Cartier in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Missing no opportunity to get to the bottom of things, the pap asked the Oscar nominee how dating life with Kylie Jenner was going. He remained tight-lipped towards every question thrown in his direction, but the video did catch the “Dune” star revealing a tiny smirk.

Regardless of his quiet response, things clearly appear to be smooth sailing for the new lovebirds, who were rumoured to begin dating back in April.

ET reported that a source said the two were keeping things “casual,” but after a string of PDAs has hit the headlines recently, that stage of their relationship seems to have evolved.

First, the two locked lips at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles the first week of September. After a few date nights, they were again spotted kissing for the camera snaps at the U.S. Open last week.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet – Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timmy’s next project, “Wonka”, which sees him telling the origin story of chocolate maker Willy Wonka, will begin playing in theatres on Dec. 15.