Josh Duhamel loves being a dad.

The actor and host of Global’s new series “Buddy Games” recently sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante and shared his excitement about having a new baby on the way.

“I get to do it again! And I couldn’t be more excited about it.'”

Earlier this month, Duhamel and wife Audra Mari announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

“Kids are the best. I just absolutely love being a dad,” Duhamel told ET Canada. “I think you get to sort of relive your youth in a lot of ways through your kids’ eyes, watching them see things for the first time, watching them do and experience things for the first time. So that’s one of the beautiful things about getting to be a parent. And I get to do it again! And I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

“We both have the same priority, and that’s raising a good son.”

The 50-year-old, who also shares a son with ex-wife Fergie, added, “I’ve got a beautiful woman who’s going to be an amazing mother. My son is really excited about it. So all is good now, all is very good. Feeling very, very lucky.”

Asked what his secret is to co-parenting with his ex, Duhamel said, “We both have the same priority, and that’s raising a good son. You know, we want him to be a good, kind, compassionate, hardworking, thoughtful young man. And we both have that common goal with him. And she’s easy to get along with. And that’s as simple as that.”

‌Given how much enjoys being a dad and having childlike fun, Duhamel was also asked, if he could go back in time for a day, what age he would like to relive.

“Oh, man, we’d go so far back that I could go through a lot. I could go through decades. Seventh and eighth grade were when we really, really kind of came together as a group,” he said. “I’ve known some of my guys since kindergarten, but when we really became a, you know, a group was seventh and eighth grade and then college was a whole other story. Spring breaks and all that stuff. But I’ll go back to seventh and eighth grade.”

“Sounds great. Yeah, my son is in grade 7,” Bustamante told him.

“It’s a little more PG rated,” Duhamel joked.

Tune-in to “Buddy Games”, which Duhamel also created and executive produces, Thursday nights at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT on Global.