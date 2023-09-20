Comedian Bill Burr is officially transitioning from stand-up to Hollywood director in his new Netflix movie, “Old Dads”.

Burr is behind and in front of the camera in the new R-rated comedy he wrote and produced. Coming along for the ride are co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, who are late-in-life fathers who find their old-school parental mentality going up against preschool principals and millennial CEOs.

The trailer shows Burr’s comedy skills in full motion, as he cusses out neighbours for trying to give him medical advice regarding his little one’s playground cut and lashes out at a preschool principal when arriving late to the afterschool meeting.

“Maybe I’m not cut out for this, but I’d do anything for my kid,” says Burr in the trailer as parental chaos explodes across the camera.

In a PR statement released last year, Burr raved about the film: “I’m very excited to start shooting ‘Old Dads’. This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler’s, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie.”

“Old Dads” will hit Netflix on Oct. 20.