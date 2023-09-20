Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Leonardo DiCaprio was recast in “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

The actor was joined by his on-screen wife, Lily Gladstone — who plays Mollie in the flick alongside his character Ernest Burkhart — for a new British Vogue cover shoot.

A synopsis for the much-talked about Apple TV+ film reads, “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

“It just didn’t feel like it got to the heart of it… We weren’t immersed in the Osage story.”

CREDIT: Craig McDean/British Vogue

READ MORE: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Star In New Trailer For Martin Scorsese Movie

During his Vogue chat, DiCaprio explained why his role changed from playing Tom White, a Bureau of Investigation agent, originally, to Ernest alongside Gladstone.

White’s character ended up being played by Jesse Plemons.

DiCaprio recalled of the Martin Scorsese movie: “It just didn’t feel like it got to the heart of it.

“We weren’t immersed in the Osage story. There was this tiny, small scene between Mollie and Ernest that provoked such emotion in us at the reading, and we just started to penetrate into what that relationship was, because it was so twisted and bizarre and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

CREDIT: Craig McDean/British Vogue

CREDIT: Craig McDean/British Vogue

READ MORE: ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ star Lily Gladstone Blasts ‘Yellowstone’ For ‘Delusional’ Depiction Of American West

Elsewhere in the interview, DiCaprio gushed over Gladstone, telling the mag: “Lily is absolutely astonishing in this movie… She carries the entire film and the story.”

The “Titanic” star added of his and Scorsese’s first meeting with the actress over Zoom, “There was no reading. Marty just instinctively knew Lily was the one.”

“There was a truthfulness in your eyes that he saw even over a computer screen,” he told her.

DiCaprio continued, “I’ve never known [Scorsese] meet somebody and then immediately afterwards have this gravitational pull and instinct to say, ‘Let’s not wait another minute.'”

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, September 26.

Give the “Killers of the Flower Moon” trailer a watch below.